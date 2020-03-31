Putin, Trump Have Constructive, Substantial Conversation About COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a constructive, substantial conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"It [the conversation] was substantial in terms of volume, long, there was a detailed exchange of information on the measures taken by our states as part of the effort against the coronavirus and the conversation was very constructive," Peskov said.

Regarding Trump's announcement of a "planeload" of medical equipment and other aid Russia sent the United States, Peskov said that "the topic was discussed, the importance of the international cooperation was discussed."