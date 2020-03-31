UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Have Constructive, Substantial Conversation About COVID-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Trump Have Constructive, Substantial Conversation About COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a constructive, substantial conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a constructive, substantial conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"It [the conversation] was substantial in terms of volume, long, there was a detailed exchange of information on the measures taken by our states as part of the effort against the coronavirus and the conversation was very constructive," Peskov said.

Regarding Trump's announcement of a "planeload" of medical equipment and other aid Russia sent the United States, Peskov said that "the topic was discussed, the importance of the international cooperation was discussed."

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan turns 34, celebrates birthday in isol ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Washington's $15Mln ' ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Trump Believe Current Oil Prices Disadvanta ..

1 minute ago

UAE evacuates Emirati citizens from several countr ..

9 minutes ago

Russia records 500 coronavirus cases over past day

9 minutes ago

Traffic violations cancelled for medical personnel ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.