Putin, Trump Have Effective, Constructive Conversations, Shared Interests - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have long constructive conversations as they share an interest regarding the oil market situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have long constructive conversations as they share an interest regarding the oil market situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The presidents have long had constructive contacts, and, at the moment, the two countries are both interested in joining efforts to stabilize oil markets, which requires more frequent conversations," Peskov said.

"Presidents have long, frank, constructive, effective conversations that bring results as we can see. We can see and register the fact that the deal [on oil output cuts] has been done, the deal has been formalized," the spokesman added.

At the same time, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was not discussed during the conversation Putin and Trump had Sunday, Peskov said.

Lifting of sanctions was not mentioned either, the spokesman said.

"No, you know that president Putin does not raise the issue of sanctions when he speaks to the heads of state who used such restrictions against out country," Peskov told reporters, when asked if sanctions were discussed at Putin's latest talks with Trump.

