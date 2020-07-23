Putin, Trump Highlight Importance of Russian Initiative to Hold UNSC Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have discussed the importance of holding a summit of United Nations Security Council permanent members in the near future at the initiative of Moscow, the Kremlin said on Thursday after the two leaders held phone talks.

"They also noted the importance of the Russian initiative to hold a summit of countries who are permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss a wide range of international security issues," the Kremlin said in a press release.

Both leaders also discussed Iran's nuclear program and the need for collective efforts in the region to ensure stability.

"The situation around the Iranian nuclear program was discussed. Both sides emphasized the need for collective efforts to maintain regional stability and strengthen the global nuclear non-proliferation regime," the Kremlin said.