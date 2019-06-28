UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Hold Brief Conversation Before Family Photo For G20 Summit In Osaka

Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Putin, Trump Hold Brief Conversation Before Family Photo for G20 Summit in Osaka

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a brief "on-the-go" exchange before participating in a family photo shoot ahead of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, beginning later on Friday.

Putin also exchanged several words with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the photo shoot.

