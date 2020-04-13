UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump, King Salman Support OPEC+ Agreement On Oil Output Cut - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Putin, Trump, King Salman Support OPEC+ Agreement on Oil Output Cut - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation on Sunday, during which the sides expressed their support for the OPEC+ agreement on a phased reduction in oil production, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders have supported the agreement reached by the OPEC+ on the phased voluntary reduction of oil production in order to stabilize global markets and ensure the sustainability of the global economy as a whole. This deal is coming into force," the statement read.

The parties also agreed that they would continue to be in contact with each other on the matter.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

31 minutes ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

2 hours ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.