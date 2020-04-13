Putin, Trump, King Salman Support OPEC+ Agreement on Oil Output Cut - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation on Sunday, during which the sides expressed their support for the OPEC+ agreement on a phased reduction in oil production, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders have supported the agreement reached by the OPEC+ on the phased voluntary reduction of oil production in order to stabilize global markets and ensure the sustainability of the global economy as a whole. This deal is coming into force," the statement read.

The parties also agreed that they would continue to be in contact with each other on the matter.