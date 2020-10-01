Putin, Trump, Macron Issue Joint Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Presidents of Russia, France and the United States Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, and Donald Trump on Thursday issued a joint statement on the Karabakh conflict, in which they condemned the recent escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Presidents of Russia, France and the United States Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, and Donald Trump on Thursday issued a joint statement on the Karabakh conflict, in which they condemned the recent escalation.

"The President of the Russian Federation, the President of the United States of America and the President of the French Republic, representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement, published by the Elysee, read.

The three leaders expressed their regret and offered condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded.

"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces. We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," the statement read.