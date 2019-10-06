Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Forum in November Theoretically Possible - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 6 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may theoretically meet at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in November, but this issue has not yet been worked through, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Theoretically [this meeting] is possible, but practically this issue has not yet been addressed," Ushakov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday.

He noted that Russian side was always open for dialogue with US colleagues.

"The Russian side never refuses to hold such meetings," Ushakov added.

The next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will be held in Chile from November 16-17.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik last week that Moscow had no information on what level the United States would be represented at the APEC summit.