UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Trump Meeting At APEC Forum In November Theoretically Possible - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Forum in November Theoretically Possible - Kremlin Aide

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 6 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may theoretically meet at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in November, but this issue has not yet been worked through, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Theoretically [this meeting] is possible, but practically this issue has not yet been addressed," Ushakov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday.

He noted that Russian side was always open for dialogue with US colleagues.

"The Russian side never refuses to hold such meetings," Ushakov added.

The next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will be held in Chile from November 16-17.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik last week that Moscow had no information on what level the United States would be represented at the APEC summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Chile United States May October November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

41 minutes ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

56 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.