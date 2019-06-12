UrduPoint.com
Putin-Trump Meeting At G20 May Still Take Place But Likely In On-the-Go Mode - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:54 PM

The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may still meet at the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka in late June, but if Washington does not give Russia any concrete signals about such a possibility and the format of the talks, it will likely be an on-the-go meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may still meet at the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka in late June, but if Washington does not give Russia any concrete signals about such a possibility and the format of the talks, it will likely be an on-the-go meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that Trump was hoping to meet in Osaka with both with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"It is from the US side that relevant impulses must follow.

If they are no [such impulses], then, as I understand, the contact [between Putin and Trump] can still take place, but it will be, as they say, 'on-the-go,'" Ryabkov said.

The deputy minister noted that Washington had not brought forward any concrete proposals so far.

"We see no concrete signals apart from what we occasionally hear from US representatives. But contacts at such a level are generally not prepared through exchanges of some verbal comments in a somewhat free-style manner," the diplomat added.

