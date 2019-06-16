UrduPoint.com
Putin-Trump Meeting May Take Place On Eve Of G20 Summit - Kremlin

Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A full-fledged meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may take place on the eve of the G20 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"A full-fledged meeting of Putin and Trump as part of G20 summit can be organized even on the eve of this event," Peskov said while aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He noted that Russia had not received any initiatives from Washington in this regard so far.

"In this case, [Russia has not received] any news or initiatives from Washington," the spokesman said.

The two leaders were supposed to hold a bilateral meeting at the previous G20 Summit in Buenos Aires late last year, but the talks were canceled at the last moment by Washington over the Kerch Strait incident.

Peskov repeatedly said that there was undoubtedly a chance that the Russian and US leaders would be able to hold a meeting at the G20 Summit in Japan.

The G20 summit in Japan's Osaka will be held on June 28-29.

