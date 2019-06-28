Putin-Trump Meeting Raises Hope for Improving Russian-US Relations - Russian Lawmaker

The full-format meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit gives hope that Russian-US relations could improve, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The full-format meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit gives hope that Russian-US relations could improve, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik.

Putin and Trump talked for one and a half hour on the sidelines of the summit, currently ongoing in the Japanese city of Osaka. They discussed the situations in Syria, Iran, Venezuela and Ukraine, agreed to continue negotiations on a new model of arms control and also noted that improving bilateral relations would be mutually beneficial.

"The fact that the meeting took place, and such a wide range of issues was discussed shows that there are prospects for improving the relations between our countries and that our leaders can listen to each other, have discussions and move forward in resolving differences," Dzhabarov said.

The lawmaker voiced the belief that experts could be ordered to make effort to prolong the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty after the talks.

"I believe they touched upon the New START, which terminates in 2020. We can expect that experts will receive a signal to prepare either prolongation of the treaty or a new variant of the treaty," Dzhabarov said.