Putin, Trump Not Touching Upon US Protests in Recent Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have not touched upon the unrest, currently rocking the United States, in their recent phone conversation, since this is not related to the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have not touched upon the unrest, currently rocking the United States, in their recent phone conversation, since this is not related to the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

In their Monday's phone talks, Putin and Trump discussed COVID-19 response, the oil market and the OPEC+ deal, among other things.

"No, this is not a matter of the bilateral Russian-US relations," Peskov told reporters, asked whether the leaders have discussed the protests.