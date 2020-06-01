UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump State Importance Of Enhancing Strategic Stability Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, stated, during their phone conversation, the importance of enhancing dialogue in the field of strategic stability and confidence-building measures in the military sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, stated, during their phone conversation, the importance of enhancing dialogue in the field of strategic stability and confidence-building measures in the military sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The importance of enhancing the Russian-US dialogue in the field of strategic stability and confidence-building measures in the military sphere was noted," it said.

Putin also congratulated Trump on the successful launch of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 spacecraft, which delivered NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual aspiration for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the space sector, the Kremlin said.

