Putin, Trump Talk About Trade, Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, talked about economic relations and the fight against coronavirus during a phone call on Thursday.

"They expressed mutual commitment to the development of Russian-American trade and economic cooperation.

They assessed as positive their cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection," a statement on the Russian president's website read.

The leaders agreed to maintain contacts "at various levels," it was confirmed. The Kremlin described the conversation as "constructive and informative."