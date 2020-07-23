Putin, Trump Talk About Trade, Coronavirus Response
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, talked about economic relations and the fight against coronavirus during a phone call on Thursday.
"They expressed mutual commitment to the development of Russian-American trade and economic cooperation.
They assessed as positive their cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection," a statement on the Russian president's website read.
The leaders agreed to maintain contacts "at various levels," it was confirmed. The Kremlin described the conversation as "constructive and informative."