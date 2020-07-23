UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Talk About Trade, Coronavirus Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Putin, Trump Talk About Trade, Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, talked about economic relations and the fight against coronavirus during a phone call on Thursday.

"They expressed mutual commitment to the development of Russian-American trade and economic cooperation.

They assessed as positive their cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection," a statement on the Russian president's website read.

The leaders agreed to maintain contacts "at various levels," it was confirmed. The Kremlin described the conversation as "constructive and informative."

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

11 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

3 hours ago

US Might Have 5th COVID-19 Relief Bill, Agrees to ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.