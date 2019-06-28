UrduPoint.com
Putin-Trump Talks at G20 Positive, Show Tendency Toward Improving Dialogue - Kremlin

The talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G20 summit were held in a positive manner despite some differences the two sides had, and there is a tendency for improving dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the G20 summit were held in a positive manner despite some differences the two sides had, and there is a tendency for improving dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The talks with Trump were, of course, rather substantial, in terms of the number of the issues discussed. And they were discussed in a rather positive and constructive way. Although there were topics on which our countries do not see eye to eye. But, in general, there is, probably, a tendency in both countries for improving dialogue on all issues, including the ones where there's disagreement," Peskov told reporters.

