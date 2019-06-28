UrduPoint.com
Putin-Trump Talks Begin On Sidelines Of G20 Summit In Osaka

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin-Trump Talks Begin on Sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have begun their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit that kicked off earlier on Friday in Japan's Osaka.

In his interview to the Financial Times published on Thursday, Putin said he hoped to discuss the New START arms reduction treaty, which is set to expire in 2021, among other things, at the G20 talks with his US counterpart.

