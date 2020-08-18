UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump To Meet If Arms Control Deal Reached, But No Such Plans Now - Billingslea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

Putin, Trump to Meet If Arms Control Deal Reached, But No Such Plans Now - Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet if the Russian and US negotiators reach an arms control deal, but no preparations for such a meeting are in works at present, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea told reporters on Tuesday.

"The two presidents, I presume, would like to get together and if we do have a good deal here, that could be the focus of a meeting," Billingslea said.

The Special Envoy noted citing earlier White House statements that that the no preparations for a Putin-Trump meeting at present.

More Stories From World

