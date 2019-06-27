Putin, Trump to Meet in Osaka at 05:00 GMT on Friday - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka at 02:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday, the White House press service said.

According to the press service, Trump will also meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Additionally, on Friday, the US president is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at 08:30 a.m. and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 09:35 a.m. Between the two meetings, the three leaders will hold a trilateral session at 09:15 a.m. On the same day, Trump is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 10:15 a.m. and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at 03:30 p.

m.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to hold a working breakfast with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at 08:15 a.m. and meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 01:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters he expected to have a very good conversation with Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka.

The Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, said on the same day, that Moscow and Washington were able to establish efficient cooperation based on equality and mutual respect

On Monday, a senior US administration official told reporters that Trump and Putin are expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria, arms control and other mutual security matters.

Trump and Putin previously met for a full-fledged meeting in Helsinki in July 2018.