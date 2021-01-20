UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Were Not In Contact In Days Of Capitol Riots - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Trump Were Not in Contact in Days of Capitol Riots - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not hold any telephone conversations with outgoing US leader Donald Trump on the days of the violent storming of the US Capitol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton said she would like to learn if Trump spoke to the Russian leader then.

"No, there were none," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the two countries leaders held phone talks on January 6-7.

