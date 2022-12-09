MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 1 percentage point over the past week, with 75% trusting him and 77% giving a positive assessment of his performance, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the results of the survey, 75% of respondents trust Putin, 14% do not trust him, and 10% of interviewees were unable to give a definitive answer.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 77% assessed his performance positively, 11% expressed disappointment at his work, and 12% found the question difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted among adult Russians from December 2-4 through interviews at their place of residence. The survey involved 1,500 interviewees from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

The poll conducted by FOM from November 25-27 showed that Putin was trusted by 76% of Russians, and the same 77% evaluated his professional performance positively.