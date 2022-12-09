UrduPoint.com

Putin Trusted By 75% Of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Putin Trusted by 75% of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 1 percentage point over the past week, with 75% trusting him and 77% giving a positive assessment of his performance, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the results of the survey, 75% of respondents trust Putin, 14% do not trust him, and 10% of interviewees were unable to give a definitive answer.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 77% assessed his performance positively, 11% expressed disappointment at his work, and 12% found the question difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted among adult Russians from December 2-4 through interviews at their place of residence. The survey involved 1,500 interviewees from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

The poll conducted by FOM from November 25-27 showed that Putin was trusted by 76% of Russians, and the same 77% evaluated his professional performance positively.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same November December From

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

2 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

2 hours ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.