Putin Trusted By 75% Of Russians, 77% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Around 75% of Russians trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, with 77% giving a positive assessment of his performance, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 77% assessed his performance positively, 11% expressed disappointment with his work, and 12% refrained from responding. The results are the same as in the same poll last week.

The poll also found that 75% of respondents trust Putin, 14% do not trust him, and 11% are undecided.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians from December 9-11 through interviews at their place of residence. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

Another poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed that 78.3% of respondents trust Putin and 74.3% approve of his work.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from December 5-11 among 1,600 adult Russians. The margin of error does not exceed 1%, with a confidence level of 95%.

