Putin Trusted By 77% Of Russians, 80% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has slightly decreased over the past week, with 77% of Russians trusting him and 80% viewing his performance positively, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll showed that 77% of respondents trust the head of state, 13% do not trust him, and 10% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "well" or "badly," 80% of respondents assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work and another 10% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted from March 10-12 among 1,500 Russians aged 18 and over. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from March 3-5 showed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, and 83% evaluated his professional performance positively.

