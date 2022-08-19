Putin Trusted by 77% of Russians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Up to 77% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the survey, 77% of respondents expressed their trust in the leader, while only 12% said they distrusted Putin.

The poll also found that 81% of those sampled approved of Putin's performance as the country's leader, with 10% having a negative view of his work and 9% saying they were unsure.

The FOM poll was carried out from August 12-14 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages of 53 Russian regions through in-person interviewing. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.