MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Around 78% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, with the same percentage of people assessing his professional performance positively, a survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll found that a 78% majority of respondents "rather trust" the head of state, 14% do not trust him, and 9% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 78% assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work, and 11% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians from January 27-29, in 53 Russian regions. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from December 9-11 showed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, and 80% evaluated his professional performance positively.