Putin Trusted By 78% Of Russians, 81% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has not changed significantly over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 81% viewing his performance positively, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday<

The poll showed that 78% of respondents trust the head of state, 14% do not trust him, and 8% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "well" or "badly," 81% of respondents assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work and another 9% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted from February 17-19 among 1,500 Russians aged 18 and over. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from February 6-12 showed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, and 76% evaluated his professional performance positively.

