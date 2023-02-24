The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has not changed significantly over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 81% viewing his performance positively, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday<

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has not changed significantly over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 81% viewing his performance positively, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

The poll showed that 78% of respondents trust the head of state, 14% do not trust him, and 8% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "well" or "badly," 81% of respondents assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work and another 9% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted from February 17-19 among 1,500 Russians aged 18 and over. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from February 6-12 showed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, and 76% evaluated his professional performance positively.