MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Around 79% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, with 80% giving a positive assessment of his professional performance, a survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll found that the 79% majority of respondents "rather trust" the head of state, 13% do not trust him, and 9% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 80% assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work, and 11% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians from January 20-22, in 53 Russian regions. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from December 9-11 showed that Putin was trusted by 75% of Russians, and 77% evaluated his professional performance positively.