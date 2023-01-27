UrduPoint.com

Putin Trusted By 79% Of Russians, 80% Assess President's Performance Positively - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023)   Around 79% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, with 80% giving a positive assessment of his professional performance, a survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll found that the 79% majority of respondents "rather trust" the head of state, 13% do not trust him, and 9% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 80% assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work, and 11% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians from January 20-22, in 53 Russian regions. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from December 9-11 showed that Putin was trusted by 75% of Russians, and 77% evaluated his professional performance positively.

