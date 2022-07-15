MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has slightly decreased over the week, with 79% trusting him and 81% giving a positive assessment of his performance, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the results of the survey, 79% of respondents expressed their trust in the president, 13% said that they "rather do not trust" him, and the rest of interviewees refrained from answering.

When asked if Putin performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 81% assessed his performance rather positively, 10% expressed disappointment at his work, and 9% found the question difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted among adult Russians last Sunday through interviews at the place of residence. For comparison the survey involved 1,500 interviewees from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia. The statistical error does not exceed 2.5%.

The latest findings show that the level of support for the president has slightly decreased. The poll conducted by FOM from July 1-3 revealed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, with 81% evaluating his professional performance positively.