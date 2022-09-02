Putin Trusted by Over 81% of Russians, Approval Rating Standing at 78.1% - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 81.1% of Russians, with his approval rating standing at 78.1%, a poll carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

According to the poll, Russia's Prime Minister Mishustin and the Russian government have the approval rating of 51.8% and 50.8%, respectively.

People were also asked who they would vote for in the parliamentary election if it took place next Sunday. Over 40% of respondents said they would vote for the ruling United Russia party, while 10.

2% and 8.1% would cast their ballot for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), respectively.

About 6% of respondents would vote for the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party, and 4.9% would cast their vote for the New People party. One in 10 respondents said they would not vote at all.

The VCIOM poll was conducted from August 22-28 by phone interviews among 1,600 adults.