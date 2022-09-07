VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he trusted the IAEA report on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, although the nuclear agency was under pressure from the US and the EU and could not directly say that the shelling of the power plant had come from the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces.

"Yes, I absolutely trust this report. The IAEA is a responsible international organization, and its leader is a very professional person. Of course, they are under pressure from the countries where they work, including the United States, European countries, and cannot directly say that shelling comes from Ukrainian territory. But these are obvious things," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).