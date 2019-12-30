Putin Trying to Alienate Poland From US With WWII Remarks - Ex-Defense Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Russian president's recent remarks stigmatizing pre-war Poland aim to break up its "alliance" with the United States, former Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said in a statement on Monday.

During a speech last week, Vladimir Putin brought up Polish Ambassador to Nazi Germany Jozef Lipski, calling him an "anti-Semitic swine" for praising Adolf Hitler for wanting to send Jews to Africa to die. Poland summoned the Russian ambassador in response.

"Putin's recent statements are political aggression against Poland and forebode attempts to destroy the existing political order in Europe, including the Polish-American union," Macierewicz said.

Poland sees the US, which has a strong Jewish lobby, as its closest strategic ally that guarantees its security amid growing tensions within the European Union over its attitude toward Russia. The US has 4,500 rotating troops in Poland and promised last fall to boost their number by an extra 1,000.