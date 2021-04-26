Putin, Turkmen President Held Phone Talks on COVID-19 Fight - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, held a phone conversation on joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov. It was stressed that the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership develops successfully.

In this context, they discussed some pressing issues related to the bilateral cooperation, with an accent on further strengthening of the mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, and joint fight against the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed preparations for the Caspian Summit and the Caspian Economic Forum, scheduled to be held later this year.

Putin extended condolences over the recent death of the Turkmen president's father, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov.

