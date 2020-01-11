Putin, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Libya in Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Libyan issue during a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Libyan issue during a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.

"The discussions focused on the Libyan problem.

Vladimir Putin informed [the prince] of the results of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 8 this year in Istanbul, called for intensifying the efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire in Libya and the launch of a peace process between parties to the conflict," the press service said in a statement.

Putin and Al Nahyan also agreed to continue contacts on different levels.