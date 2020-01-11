UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Libya In Phone Call - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:47 PM

Putin, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Libya in Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Libyan issue during a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Libyan issue during a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.

"The discussions focused on the Libyan problem.

Vladimir Putin informed [the prince] of the results of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 8 this year in Istanbul, called for intensifying the efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire in Libya and the launch of a peace process between parties to the conflict," the press service said in a statement.

Putin and Al Nahyan also agreed to continue contacts on different levels.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin Istanbul Libya United Arab Emirates Tayyip Erdogan January Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law pertaining to leasi ..

6 minutes ago

Universities must be connected with communities: V ..

6 minutes ago

Iran's Air Defense System Confused Ukrainian Plane ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency collaborates with Krypto Labs to ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan Qa ..

21 minutes ago

Provision of basic facilities govt's top priority: ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.