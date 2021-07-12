UrduPoint.com
Putin: Ukraine Being Militarized Under External Control With Oversight Of Powers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

Ukraine is undergoing militarization, along with direct external control, including oversight of the authorities and the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Ukraine is undergoing militarization, along with direct external control, including oversight of the authorities and the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia.

The article was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"This is what happens in practice.

First of all, this is the creation of an atmosphere of fear in Ukrainian society, aggressive rhetoric, indulgence of neo-Nazis, militarization of the country. Along with this, it is not just complete dependence, but direct external control, including the supervision of foreign advisers over the Ukrainian authorities, intelligence services and armed forces, military 'development' of the territory of Ukraine, deployment of NATO infrastructure," the president said.

