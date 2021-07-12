UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: Ukraine's True Sovereignty Possible Precisely In Partnership With Russia

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

Putin: Ukraine's True Sovereignty Possible Precisely in Partnership With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine's true sovereignty is possible precisely in partnership with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine's true sovereignty is possible precisely in partnership with Russia.

Putin's article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"I am convinced that the true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible precisely in partnership with Russia," the president said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Girl killed for honour in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

Russia Hopes for Close Cooperation With US on Clim ..

37 seconds ago

Justice Faez Isa review case, FBR files appeal aga ..

40 seconds ago

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons ..

42 seconds ago

Former champ Johnson to miss British Open due to c ..

3 minutes ago

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.