MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine's true sovereignty is possible precisely in partnership with Russia.

Putin's article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"I am convinced that the true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible precisely in partnership with Russia," the president said.