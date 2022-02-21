Putin: Ukrainian Authorities Abused People of Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian authorities had been abusing people living in Donbas with constant shelling, people were forced to move to basements with their children.

"All these years, I want to emphasize this, all these years people who live in these territories were actually abused: constant shelling, blockade, as you know, people living in territories close to the so-called front line were generally forced to move in the basements, they literally live there with their children," he said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Putin called the coup in Ukraine in 2014 unconstitutional and bloody and stressed that some residents of Ukraine had not accepted it.

The purpose of today's meeting of the Security Council is to determine steps on Donbas, including the appeal of the DPR and LPR with a request to recognize their sovereignty, Putin said.

Putin drew attention to the fact that Russia initially did everything to peacefully resolve the contradictions in Donbas.

"People said that they were forming two independent republics Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. From that moment on, the confrontation between the Kiev authorities and those living in this territory began. In this regard, I would like to draw attention to the fact that Russia initially did everything to peacefully by resolving all the contradictions that have arisen," Putin said.

Kiev is not going to do anything realistically under the Minsk agreements, but Russia is making every effort to resolve the situation peacefully, Putin said.

The issues of recognition of the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR are closely connected with the global problems of ensuring security in the world, in particular in Europe, Putin said.

"These issues (on the recognition of the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR) are very closely related, they are different issues, but nevertheless, they are very closely related to the global problems of ensuring security in the world in general, and on the European continent in particular, because the use of Ukraine as an instrument of confrontation with our country, with Russia, of course, poses a serious, very big threat to us," Putin told the Security Council.

This is why Russia stepped up its work with partners in Washington and NATO in order to "finally agree on these security measures and ensure the country's peaceful and prosperous development in peaceful conditions," he said

"For us, this is the number one task, it is a priority for our country," Putin added.

At a meeting of the Security Council, it is necessary to decide what to do next in the Donbas, based on the current situation and the assessments of Russia, Putin said.