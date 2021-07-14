UrduPoint.com
Putin: Ukrainian Authorities Make Illegal Decisions, Do Not Give Opponents Chance To Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the authorities in Ukraine made absolutely illegal decisions and did not give opponents a chance for legal political work.

One day after Putin's article about Ukraine was published, the president gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing this piece.

"And there are political forces that advocate this normalization [of relations with Russia], but apparently, they are not given any chance to fulfill their political plans, they are simply removed from the political scene in an extra-systemic, illegal manner. At the same time, the authorities in Ukraine make absolutely illegal decisions even outside their competence. That is, these forces are not given any chances for legal political work, "Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

