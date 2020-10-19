UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: UN Remains Only Global Structure For Dialogue Based On Parity, Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Putin: UN Remains Only Global Structure for Dialogue Based on Parity, Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed participants of a reception markIng the United Nations' 75th anniversary and noted that the UN was still the only global structure that allowed for a multilateral conversation of equal parties.

"We believe that the United Nations has remained the only global structure that allows for a multilateral conversation of equals, partnership aimed at solving various problems the humanity is facing," Putin said in a message published by the Kremlin website.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes Tensions in Relations With PACE Over ..

3 minutes ago

Prominent Retired UK Judge Says Courts Should Have ..

3 minutes ago

Japan, Vietnam boost defence ties as South China S ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium again shutters bars and restaurants

3 minutes ago

One held for displaying weapon on social media

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.