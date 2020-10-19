Putin: UN Remains Only Global Structure for Dialogue Based on Parity, Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed participants of a reception markIng the United Nations' 75th anniversary and noted that the UN was still the only global structure that allowed for a multilateral conversation of equal parties.

"We believe that the United Nations has remained the only global structure that allows for a multilateral conversation of equals, partnership aimed at solving various problems the humanity is facing," Putin said in a message published by the Kremlin website.