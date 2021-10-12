UrduPoint.com

Putin Unable To Take Part In G20 Conference On Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unable to take part in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Meeting on Afghanistan because of his schedule, Moscow warned the Italian partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, the president's schedule for today centers around the start of the work of the parliament, and international contacts that were planned in advance, I mean the visit of (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol) Pashinyan ... The foreign minister is on a business trip abroad. We warned the Italian organizers (of the G20) summit in advance," Peskov told reporters.

