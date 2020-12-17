Putin Undecided on Whether to Run for Re-Election in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

"I have not yet made that decision for myself, whether I will run or will not run in 2024. Well, regarding the country's stable development, it's worth a great deal. Legally, there is the permission from the people. I will see if I do so or not," Putin said at an annual press conference.