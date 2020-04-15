Putin Underlines Importance of Compliance of All OPEC+ Deal Parties With Agreed Cuts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All participants in the OPEC+ oil output cut deal must comply with the agreements reached and must be in constant contact with leading players, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) All participants in the OPEC+ oil output cut deal must comply with the agreements reached and must be in constant contact with leading players, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It's important, indeed, that everyone should comply with these agreements. Of course, you need to be in constant contact with all your colleagues, of course, and mainly with leading players," he said at a meeting with the Russian government.