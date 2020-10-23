UrduPoint.com
Putin Understands That US Russophobia Gets Angrier As Election Date Gets Closer - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that the closer the presidential elections in the United States, the angrier the Russophobic rhetoric becomes there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said on Thursday.

"The president is well aware that the fewer days left before the US presidential election, the angrier the rhetoric becomes in terms of its Russophobia," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

