Putin: Unemployment in Russia Decreasing Too Slowly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Unemployment in Russia is decreasing too slowly, it is not enough for a real change, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"The unemployment is still lowering too slowly in Russia. This speed is not enough for a real change," Putin said at a meeting on the economy.

In November, there were signs of the situation getting worse on the labor market, Putin said.

"High unemployment is one of the key challenges of today not just for our country but almost for the entire world," Putin said.