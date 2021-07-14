UrduPoint.com
Putin: Union State With Belarus Is Sort Of Integration With Preservation Of Sovereignty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Union State of Russia and Belarus is not literally a state, it is just a certain level of integration with full preservation of sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We say with Belarus: 'Union State,' but literally it is not a state, it is just a certain level of integration.

If we compare with the European Union, the European Union has a much deeper level of integration than we have within the framework of the Union State with Belarus. And with full preservation of sovereignty," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

At the same time, this makes life easier for people, creates certain conditions for economic development, and increases overall competitiveness, the president noted.

