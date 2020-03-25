Putin Unveils Additional Monthly Payment to Families With Children Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian government will pay those families entitled to maternity capital an extra 5,000 rubles (nearly $65) on a monthly basis for each child under three years old starting April to support them amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the measure set to be in effect for three months, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in a special televised address to the nation

"We should support families with children. I suggest that, starting April, all families entitled to maternity capital be paid monthly an extra 5,000 rubles over the next three months for each child under three years old," Putin said.

The president stressed the importance of this support for those whose children do not attend nurseries and kindergartens, as well as for parents who are on sick or parental leave.