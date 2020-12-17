Putin Unveils Plan to Half Number of People Living Below Poverty Line by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday laid out a plan to half the number of people living below the poverty line in Russia over the coming decade.

"The plan is as such, to decrease the number of those living below the poverty line from 13.

5 percent today to 6.5 percent of people whose income is below the living wage," Putin said at his annual big press conference.

The president said that unemployment benefits and family support have all increased amid the pandemic-related growth in unemployment in the country.