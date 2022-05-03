(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about Russia's military operation on protection of Donbas and evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine continued.

The president of Russia informed about the progress of a special military operation to protect the republics of Donbas, including the liberation of Mariupol and the evacuation of civilians held by nationalists at the Azovstal plant in accordance with the agreement reached at a meeting between Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on April 26," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Macron that Russia "remains open for a dialogue" with Ukraine despite its "inconsistency and unpreparedness."