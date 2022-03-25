Putin ups anti-West rhetoric, Nazi insults

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, the Kremlin has upped its anti-West rhetoric and Nazi comparisons, looking to mobilise a nation that venerates the Soviet victory in the World War II

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, the Kremlin has upped its anti-West rhetoric and Nazi comparisons, looking to mobilise a nation that venerates the Soviet victory in the World War II.

Most recently, President Vladimir Putin on Friday pointed to "discrimination" against Russian culture in Western countries, comparing it to Nazi supporters burning books in the 1930s.

"The last time such a mass campaign to destroy unwanted literature was carried out was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago," Putin said during a televised meeting with Russian culture figures.

Earlier the same day, his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov compared Europe's tactics to those of Nazi Germany, saying the bloc has "declared a true hybrid war".

Putin has also denounced the West's economic "blitzkrieg" and compared sanctions imposed over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine to "anti-Semitic pogroms carried out by Nazis".

Such comparisons carry a lot of weight in Russia, successor of the Soviet Union which lost 20 million people in what is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

The memory of the sacrifice and of the victory is unifying in Russia, as is the notion that Western allies overestimate their role in the conflict.

Putin has repeatedly emphasised the fight against "falsifications of historical facts", a central element in many of his speeches on patriotism and Russia's stand-off with the West.

At the same time, Putin says Russia is facing a threat of being eradicated by NATO, which has been gradually expanding eastwards towards Russia's borders since the end of the Cold War.

- 'Instrument of propaganda' - "The West does not understand this, but for the Kremlin, a hybrid, Third World War against Russia has been going on for a long time," independent political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

He added that for the Kremlin this war aims to "deprive Russia of it of its identity, its principles, its values".

As for Putin's speeches, they "help unify people" and create a "new myth" based on history, Kalachev said.

"Our policies are built on historic grievances, historic issues, historic justice," he added.

Pro-Kremlin historian and political scientist Alexei Mukhin agrees that "this brings people together, all sociologists have recorded an increase in support for Putin" since Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24.

He told AFP there is no doubt that "the association with the 1930s" is essential because NATO is "repeating the Third Reich".

"Two years ago, I put forward the idea that Russians are the new Jews, the Jews of the 21st century," he said.

But for Nikita Petrov -- a historian for Memorial, an NGO that documented Soviet repressions and was recently liquidated by Russian authorities -- history has become "an instrument of propaganda".

"The power is not changing and this is justified by the fact that the country is surrounded by enemies against which it needs to defend itself," he said.

Kalachev says that "in the short term, it will work", but may change with the onset of economic difficulties, "when the grain supplies run out".

World War I also "began with the cheers of patriotism and three years later (with the Bolshevik revolution) everything radically changed", he said.