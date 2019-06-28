Putin Urges BRICS to Be More Active in Addressing Global Energy Security

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) BRICS could be more active in tackling issues of global energy security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the BRICS meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

"[Apart from other spheres] we stand for strengthening cooperation between our countries in such a vital area as energy ...

Our organization could be more actively involved in issues related to ensuring global energy security and universal access to energy," Putin said.

Earlier on Friday Putin arrived in Osaka to attend the two-day G20 summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings with other world leaders on its sidelines.

The BRICS group, founded in 2006, comprises five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.