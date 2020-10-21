UrduPoint.com
Putin Urges Businesses To Get Involved In Production Of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19

Wed 21st October 2020



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged entrepreneurs to become more actively involved in the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in order to ensure the required amount of this drug.

"In this case, I appeal to entrepreneurs who are engaged in this type of activity to get involved in this work more actively and to ensure the required amount of Russian vaccine produced," Putin said at a meeting with board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The president noted that the third vaccine created in Russia would soon be registered.

"They all work, work effectively, people need them. Well, this is a good business as well," Putin added.

