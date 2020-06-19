MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in an article published on Thursday called on all states to follow Russia's suit and make their WW2 archives public and uncover previously unknown documents.

"The only thing that is left to do is to take their word for it. In particular, materials pertaining to the secret Anglo-German talks still have not been declassified.

Therefore, we urge all states to step up the process of making their archives public and publishing previously unknown documents of the war and pre-war periods - the way Russia has done it in recent years. In this context, we are ready for broad cooperation and joint research projects engaging historians," Putin wrote in an article on the lessons of the 75th anniversary of WW2 published by The National Interest magazine.

The president's article will also be featured in the June 19 issue of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published by the government of Russia.