Putin Urges for Mechanism to Adjust Coronavirus Vaccines to Virus Mutations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The continuing mutations of the coronavirus call for a mechanism that would allow vaccines to be adjusted to virus changes quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Considering that the virus keeps mutating, we have to work out mechanisms for systematic and quick upgrade of vaccines," Putin told a G20 summit.

The Russian president also pointed out that many countries were still struggling to gain access to the existing vaccines.

"This is happening because of, among other things, unfair competition, protectionism and the fact that some countries, including inside G20, are not ready to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccine certificates, I believe," Putin said.